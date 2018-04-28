I Must Be Stupid To Call For Buhari’s Impeachment – Edo Senator — Nigeria Today

I Must Be Stupid To Call For Buhari’s Impeachment – Edo Senator

Sen. Matthew Urhoghide (PDP -Edo South) has described claims that he called for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment on the floor of the senate as false. He said it would be “stupid” of him to demand the impeachment of the president in view of the lengthy steps involved in the process as enshrined in Section 143 […]

The post I Must Be Stupid To Call For Buhari’s Impeachment – Edo Senator appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

