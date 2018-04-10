“I need $10million to sort my life” – Davido cries out — Nigeria Today

“I need $10million to sort my life” – Davido cries out

He may have sang about 30 billion in his account,may have splashed $235k (N86m) on a 2018 Bentley Bentayga ,however,Davido needs way more to have his life set.

The star says he needs a whooping $10million.

He shared on snapchat:

I need 10 million dolls to sort my life out chaii

