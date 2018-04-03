I Need Cee-C As My Wife – Small Doctor — Nigeria Today

I Need Cee-C As My Wife – Small Doctor

Its not quite sure if this is a message of support or a shade. Either ways, street pop musician, Small Doctor says he needs a drama queen in his life and wouldn’t mind to have as ‘wife’ Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C.

The post I Need Cee-C As My Wife – Small Doctor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

