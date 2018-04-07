I once wrecked my bank account for love- Stella Udeze - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today

I once wrecked my bank account for love- Stella Udeze – TheNewsGuru



TheNewsGuru I once wrecked my bank account for love- Stella Udeze

TheNewsGuru

There are unusual things people do for love, even though it may not be the best decision. Rising Nollywood actress, Stella Udeze who has starred in more than 25 movies said she once wrecked her bank account for love. *770# Mobile. The English education …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

