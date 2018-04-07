I once wrecked my bank account for love- Stella Udeze - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today

I once wrecked my bank account for love- Stella Udeze – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
I once wrecked my bank account for love- Stella Udeze
TheNewsGuru
There are unusual things people do for love, even though it may not be the best decision. Rising Nollywood actress, Stella Udeze who has starred in more than 25 movies said she once wrecked her bank account for love. *770# Mobile. The English education …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!