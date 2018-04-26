I Only Drank Water When It Rained – Rescued Chibok Girl Reveals — Nigeria Today

I Only Drank Water When It Rained – Rescued Chibok Girl Reveals

One of the Chibok girls abducted in 2014 Lydia Joshua, has given more details about her time in captivity.

According to Joshua, they did not drink water unless it rained.

Joshua, who was unable to freely speak due to some government restrictions told her family about the hardship they endured while in captivity.

Matina Butu, Joshua’s aunt had this to sy.

“The girls suffered, especially the ones who refused to marry Boko Haram. The Boko Haram people would ask the girls to raise their hands if they wanted to marry any of the men. The girls who did not express interest were starved,” said Butu who left Borno for Lagos as a result of Boko Haram activities.

“When it rained, they would be drenched and their clothes would dry up on their bodies. It is also when it rains that they get to drink water. Lydia told her stories of sleeping beside snakes, going several days without food and sewing clothes with what she described as hand needles.

“They slept on flooded floors for three years. It’s only God that kept Lydia alive and I am still shocked. Lydia told me they ate leaves and when they gave them food, it was never enough until the negotiations for their release started taking place and they started giving them food.”

