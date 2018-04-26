I paid for my Diploma with hard work –Korede Bello - The Punch — Nigeria Today

I paid for my Diploma with hard work –Korede Bello – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
I paid for my Diploma with hard work –Korede Bello
The Punch
Nigerian singer and songwriter, Korede Bello, who graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism with a distinction in Mass Communication on Friday, has denied allegations that he bought his certificate. He took to his Instagram page @koredebello …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!