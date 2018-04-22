I Prefer Acting In Yoruba Movies, English Ones They Always Want Sex- Nollywood Actress — Nigeria Today

I Prefer Acting In Yoruba Movies, English Ones They Always Want Sex- Nollywood Actress

A Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu who is immensely popular in the Yoruba movie industry has spoken about her preference for Yoruba movies over English ones pointing out that the Yoruba were more welcoming. In a tell-all interview found on The Punch, the actress also spoke about her background, her career and why she preferred Yoruba movies. […]

The post I Prefer Acting In Yoruba Movies, English Ones They Always Want Sex- Nollywood Actress appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

