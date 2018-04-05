I realise N45,000 monthly, says local nail cutter — Nigeria Today

I realise N45,000 monthly, says local nail cutter

A 19-year-old man, Mr Ibrahim Kabiru, says he realises an average of N1, 500 daily, amounting to N45,000 monthly, from cutting and cleaning nails. Kabiru, who operates in Benin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the job was helping him to meet his needs. The nail cutter said that he relocated […]

The post I realise N45,000 monthly, says local nail cutter appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

