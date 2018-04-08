“I saw the husband hitting her head on the wall” – Alizee’s Younger Sister — Nigeria Today

“I saw the husband hitting her head on the wall” – Alizee’s Younger Sister

The family members of singer Ali Zainab Nielsen, popularly known as Alizee, who was allegedly murdered by her husband Peter Nielsen, have recounted their experience with him. Peter had been arrested by the police after Alizee and her daughter Petra, were found murdered. Speaking in an interview with Punch, the singer’s family revealed that Peter beat Alizee into a […]

The post “I saw the husband hitting her head on the wall” – Alizee’s Younger Sister appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

