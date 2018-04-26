I stole cell phone to pay for my WASC examination, convict tells court — Nigeria Today

I stole cell phone to pay for my WASC examination, convict tells court

A 20-year-old man, James Egbe, on Thursday, told a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court that he stole a cell phone to pay for his West African School Certificate (WASC) examination.‎

Egbe of Kubwa, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of criminal intimidation and theft.

He, however, begged the court for mercy, saying that he would not commit crime again.

The Judge, Mohammed Marafa, however, convicted and sentenced Egbe to‎ four months in prison with an option of N10, 000 as fine.

Marafa also ordered Egbe to pay the complainant, Ani Obinna, compensation of N24,000 and that if he failed to do so, he would serve additional two months in prison.‎

The judge who said there was no excuse for committing crimes warned the convict to desist from doing so, adding that he must be punished to deter others.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, had told the court that the complainant reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on April 3.

Oladipekun said Egbe attacked the complainant around St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Kubwa, and forcefully collected his Techno WX3 cell phone valued at N24,000 on March 31.

He further said the convict sold the cell phone to one Emmanuel Omeje for N11,000, adding that the offence contravened Sections 397 and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

