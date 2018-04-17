I support every last one of them – LaTavia Roberson on Destiny’s Child #Coachella Reunion — Nigeria Today

I support every last one of them – LaTavia Roberson on Destiny’s Child #Coachella Reunion

During Beyonce‘s performance at Coachella over the weekend, she brought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a Destiny’s Child reunion.

However, a number of people on the internet felt she could have brought out former members like LeToya Luckett, Farrah Franklin & LaTavia Roberson for a full reunion.

LaTavia has now come out to state that she harbors no bitterness towards any of them and she is actually rooting for all of them. A week before the show, she had posted a throwback photo of Destiny’s Child on her Instagram page where she wrote:

This is from a shoot in London. Ppl call me the bitter one but how can I be bitter when I’m so proud of everyone in this picture. We created a legacy that can’t be touched. ALL 4 of us. We have a bond that no one can understand. I can’t compare my chapter 36 to Kelly’s chapter 36 or Beyoncé or LeToya’s so why does the world compare us? So no I’ve never been bitter these are my sisters!!!! Keep winning @[email protected]@letoyaluckett & even @michellewilliams no #tbt just a treat for the fans that’s been down since day 1 #sisters

When people began clamoring for a full Destiny’s Child reunion after the show, she went back on her Instagram to assure fans that the day will come;

I know the fans want a DC5 reunion but it’s all in timing I support every last one of those ladies that performed last night I saw Lil sis Solange giving that H-Town style so let’s just enjoy 2018 Thank yOu for the love and support #TeamLovers

