I want a man richer than Otedola – Blessing Ofoegbu — Nigeria Today

I want a man richer than Otedola – Blessing Ofoegbu

Nollywood Actress, Blessing Ofoegbu has said that marrying a man richer than billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola is her ultimate aim.

In her words, “I’m single and not in any relationship now, because I just broke up with my boyfriend a short while ago, so sexual urge is not my problem.

“However, when it’s time for marriage, I want a humble, God fearing, intelligent and bold man, and a man with good morals. I want a man with too much money. I want a man richer than (Femi) Otedola. I don’t want a stingy man.

“I want someone that will look at me and say ‘baby girl, you are worth eating my money’,” she told Inside Nollywood.

The Biochemistry graduate of Anambra State University also has a word for producers who take sub-standard films to the cinemas.

“The main problem with these producers is that they want to do like others, forgetting that quality of movies matters. They should try and bring out meaningful stories, then shoot with good budget.

They must not always use top stars to get a better movie, there are also quite good up and coming actors that can interpret roles very well. They should give the younger generation a chance to grow,” she stated.

