I want to break more Premier League records –Salah — Nigeria Today

I want to break more Premier League records –Salah

Mohamed Salah has set his sights on breaking the Premier League record for most goals in a single season, Soccerway reports. Egypt international Salah has been a revelation since returning to English football in a €42m transfer from Roma in July, scoring 39 goals in all competitions. He tops the Premier League’s scoring charts with 29, although […]

