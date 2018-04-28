I want to fasttrack trade discussions between Africa and the United States —Toyin Umesiri - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

I want to fasttrack trade discussions between Africa and the United States —Toyin Umesiri – Vanguard
I want to fasttrack trade discussions between Africa and the United States —Toyin Umesiri
Toyin Umesiri has been out of Africa for well over a decade; but Africa has not been out of her. Her sojourn in the United States of America has seen her married, start a family and work in two Fortune 500 companies. In her own words, Umesiri took big …
