I wanted to break Commonwealth Games record – Amusan - The Punch — Nigeria Today

I wanted to break Commonwealth Games record – Amusan – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
I wanted to break Commonwealth Games record – Amusan
The Punch
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Tobi Amusan has said her target was to break the Games' record in Australia. Amusan ran 12.68secs ahead of Jamaica duo Danielle Williams and Yanique Thompson to win the women's 100m hurdles to become …
Amusan regrets missing Commonwealth Games record
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!