“I Was In Coma For 3 Days” — Actress Halima Abubakar Reveals — Nigeria Today

“I Was In Coma For 3 Days” — Actress Halima Abubakar Reveals



“I Was In Coma For 3 Days” — Actress Halima Abubakar RevealsNollywood actress, Halima Abubakar who was bedridden several times last year, following complications encountered after a fibroid surgery in India, revealed how she was in coma for 3 days last month.

According to Halima Abubakar, her family thought she was gone, but God came through.

She shared the testimony in an Instagram post to mark a year of distress.

She wrote;

“Okay I have good newsGod really showed out Am a woman after Gods heartToday mark a year,of my distress and A month ago ,was in coma for 3days, thought I was goneBut just a month ago my family was in deep shock!So I hope you don’t joke about your healthcare And don’t laugh at people cos they wish you nothing but greatnessGod is amazing .look at me all stunning and happy My Docs rock#mysecret#thankyoulord#ozioyiza#Amhealedandhealthy#Godisgood#milwaukee #india#ghana#lagos#Doctors#1year Hopefully it won’t be tagged pitypartyI don’t need your pityMY TESTIMONY”

The post “I Was In Coma For 3 Days” — Actress Halima Abubakar Reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

