I Was Right To Quit Manchester City For Roma – Eden Dzeko — Nigeria Today

I Was Right To Quit Manchester City For Roma – Eden Dzeko

Edin Dzeko has reiterated that he has no regrets over leaving Manchester City to join Roma.

In 2015, Dzeko ended a successful period with City to link up with Roma but although the Bosnian has been given more first-team action

However, Roma are currently preparing to face Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals and Dzeko feels that he has improved as a player as he nears the end of his third year at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 32-year-old told UEFA’s official website: “I played there for five years, I scored a lot of goals and won a lot of titles. I played with the best players, against the best players. It’s an experience that helped me a lot but I think that I’m a much better player now than I was at Manchester City.

“In my last season [at City], I didn’t play a lot and I didn’t have the best relationship with [manager Manuel] Pellegrini. I wasn’t happy about that because I knew my qualities and I wanted to play more as those were my best years.

“I made the right move when I came to Roma. The Italian League is very tactical and it took some time for me to get used to that, but I’ve been playing at a very high level for the past two years.”

