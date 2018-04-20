I will drop the biggest song in Nigeria on April 30, says Davido - TheCable — Nigeria Today

I will drop the biggest song in Nigeria on April 30, says Davido – TheCable
TheCable
I will drop the biggest song in Nigeria on April 30, says Davido
Davido says his upcoming single which will be released on April 30 will be the “biggest song in the country”. He said the song is called 'Assurance'. The singer who runs Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) made this known on Thursday during a joint interview …
