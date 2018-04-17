I will love to see a young man becomes president in 2019 - Babangida — Nigeria Today

I will love to see a young man becomes president in 2019 – Babangida

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd) says he will love to see a young man emerged as the next president of Nigeria.

Babangida made the submission during an exclusive interview with Channels Television’s Roadmap 2019 aired yesterday.

According to Babangida, the young man in questions must have the vision of Obafemi Awolowo, the charisma of Sardauna of Sokoto, Ahmadu Bello, the eloquence and education and powers of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and convictions like General Olusegun Obasanjo (Rtd).

“I want to see a young man who has a vision of a man called Obafemi Awolowo; I want to see a young man who has the charisma of a man called the Sardauna of Sokoto, Ahmadu Bello; I want to see a young man who has the eloquence and education and powers of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe; and I want to see a young man who has convictions like General Obasanjo,” he said.

Babangida also noted that if PDP and APC are not the options for 2019, Nigerians need to sit down and think of what to do rather than adding more 90 political parties. He said he believes that the two political party (APC and PDP) are okay because the arguments against them have not been well articulated.

“If these two are not options, then somebody should be sitting down to think about what to do. Surely not to add more 90 political parties, but a constructive outfit and that is durable because we have a free press.

“I haven’t seen arguments why these two are not options; I may have my own opinion but I think the arguments have not been well articulated,” he noted.

He also noted that many people sacrificed their lives in the course of keeping the country one and their sacrifice must not be allowed to be in vain.

“during the war of national unity, at least two or three million people have lost their lives in the course of keeping the country one; are we as a people fair to those who put down their lives so that we remain united?

“So I think to be fair to them, we have no option but to accept what they have done because they sacrificed their lives for us to remain united – we shouldn’t negotiate anything to the unity,” he added.

