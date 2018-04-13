I Will Make Rotations In The Defence- Antonio Conte — Nigeria Today

I Will Make Rotations In The Defence- Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has suggested that he was right to leave Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen out of his starting lineup for last week’s game with West Ham United.

Recently Andreas Christensen has struggled with injury and fatigue, Gary Cahill was brought back into the team but the Englishman was at fault for the Hammers’ equaliser during the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Conte has reiterated that Christensen needed time out of the side, and has hinted that he could continue to tinker with his back three during the closing weeks of the campaign.

At a press conference, the 48-year-old told reporters: “Don’t forget we’re talking about a young player who is playing at this level for the first time. You lose a lot of mental energy. He can be a bit tired under this aspect.

“The chance to play Gary Cahill was right. He’s an important player for Chelsea and the country. At this moment I have four centre-backs. From now until the end of the season I will make rotations.”

