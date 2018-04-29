“I will not let you down” – Dino Melaye tells Constituents after Failed Attempt to Recall Him — Nigeria Today

“I will not let you down” – Dino Melaye tells Constituents after Failed Attempt to Recall Him

Only 5.34% of the registered voters in Kogi West Senatorial District (351,146) where Senator Dino Melaye represents, were verified, hence attempt to recall the senator has failed.

189,870 voters petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to have the senator recalled but only 18,742 of that number were verified, Channels Television reports.

The Declaration Officer for the exercise, which took place on Saturday, April 28, 2018 Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti said:

“I Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti, affirm that the information on verification of signatures to the petition for the recall of Senator Dino David Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District has taken place on this day, 28th day of April 2018, and that the verified signatures is 5.34 percent of the total number of registered voters in the constituency and has therefore not satisfied a requirement of the law for a referendum.”

Speaking after the results were announced, Melaye said on Twitter:

Every lie has an expiry date. Forces of evil will never triumph over forces of light. God is with us Thank you my people. God bless you all. Thank you for the confidence reposed on me. I will not let you down. I will always stand by the truth and the people at all times. God bless Kogi west.

