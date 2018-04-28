I will probed the untouchable in Buhari's government if I becomes the President- Atiku — Nigeria Today

I will probed the untouchable in Buhari’s government if I becomes the President- Atiku

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar has vowed to go after those who are being shielded by president Muhammadu Buhari from corruption investigation.

Atiku disclosed this during an interview with BBC Hausa on Saturday. The vice president said he will also investigate the procurement of arms bought by president Buhari’s administration. According to him, it was very sad that Buhari’s government has been unable to defeat Boko Haram.

He described how he source for funds for the takeoff the Economic and Financial (Crimes) Commission (EFCC) and promised to fight corruption head-on if he emerges the president in 2019.

“I want to be the president of Nigeria because I would be able to do things I could not do as vice president. I will investigate how the government was unable to defeat Boko Haram for years. I will also investigate the procurement of arms bought by this administration.” he said

“If Nigerians can recall, we initiated the Economic and Financial (Crimes) Commission (EFCC). I’m the person that sourced for the takeoff funds for the EFCC,

“In this administration, there are people who are untouchable, they are doing things that are not in order but they are being shielded by the government. If elected Nigeria’s president, my administration will not spare anybody. When I was in power, none of my relatives or friends was found wanting.

“The APC started on a wrong footing after President Buhari assumed office,

“After 2015 general election, I met the president and told him the activities of the party had been crippled and there was a need for restructuring.

“Also, the way the government was being run; I made my suggestions but it seemed they were deemed not important to them. I said to him, if things continued like this, I will quit but Buhari ignored it.” he added.

