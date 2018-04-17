I will work with any guber candidate that emerges in Delta APC primary – Ojougboh — Nigeria Today

I will work with any guber candidate that emerges in Delta APC primary – Ojougboh
Ahead of the 2019 general election, a governorship hopeful in Delta state, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has vowed to work with any gubernatorial candidate that emerges at the Delta APC Primaries, just as he declared that APC will defeat incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at his home town come 2019. Ojougboh who spoke to DAILY POST while […]
I will work with any guber candidate that emerges in Delta APC primary – Ojougboh
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!