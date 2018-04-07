I would date a poor man, good in bed – Jemima Osunde - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

I would date a poor man, good in bed – Jemima Osunde – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I would date a poor man, good in bed – Jemima Osunde
Vanguard
To most women what matters most in a romantic relationship is money, even at the expense of good sex but for fast-rising actress, Jemima Osunde, that's not the case. In an interview with Broadway TV, the actress was asked to choose between a rich man …
6 Moments Fei Was Every Girl Ever In “Swan”
Essence Atkins Washes Woman's Feet as Act of 'True Sisterhood'
Ananya honours 10 women
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!