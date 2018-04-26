IAAF doctor calls for intersex category in athletics within five to 10 years - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

IAAF doctor calls for intersex category in athletics within five to 10 years – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
IAAF doctor calls for intersex category in athletics within five to 10 years
The Guardian
Dr Stéphane Bermon admits public opinion could be an obstacle • Comments come after IAAF announces new testosterone rules. Exclusive by Sean Ingle · @seaningle. Thu 26 Apr 2018 10.47 EDT Last modified on Thu 26 Apr 2018 10.53 EDT. Share on Facebook …
IAAF introduces new eligibility rule to cover Semenya
The Only Point Of Track's Dumb New Testosterone Rules Is To Make It Illegal To Be Caster Semenya
One of the world's top female track athletes may be forced to compete with men after a new ruling
