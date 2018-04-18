 Ibadan Dry Port Will Create Over 10000 Direct, Indirect Jobs – Bello - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Ibadan Dry Port Will Create Over 10000 Direct, Indirect Jobs – Bello – Independent Newspapers Limited

Ibadan Dry Port Will Create Over 10000 Direct, Indirect Jobs – Bello
The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shipper' Council (NSC) has appealed to the Government of Oyo State to avail it 60,000 hectares of land to develop a modern Inland Container Dry Port(ICD), saying the dry port would be electronically guided and create
