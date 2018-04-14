Ibadan monarch twins: Abductors reduce ransom to N40m — Nigeria Today

Ibadan monarch twins: Abductors reduce ransom to N40m

THE abductors of Oba Lekan Balogun twins have again called the distraught monarch to inform of slashing the ransom placed on the twins from the initial N100 million to N40million.

The kidnappers had on Tuesday stormed the Akobo residence of the Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland, and made away with his set of twins, a not and a girl aged 5years. Sources closed to the family gave the hint on Friday, noting that the helpless family had resorted into intensive prayers for the release of the twins.

The family source said that it was the family’s decision to look unto God for intervention as the ransom being demanded was just too much for the family to bear, considering that the family head (Oba Balogun) has for sometime now concentrated his time on his traditional title calling rather than on any business. It was gathered that the family had been inundated with several visits and telephone calls in sympathy with it over the incident since it became a media issue late Thursday.

Confirming the development, the monarchs immediate younger brother, Alhaji Bashiru Balogun, who spoke on behalf of the family told reporters that as much as the family looks unto God, “we are equally hoping and relying on the efforts of the security agents to secure the release of the innocent kids.

“I equally want to plead with the abductors to please, in the name of God and anything that is good to spare us this trauma and release the innocent children, who can hardly differentiate their left from right. “They should please just consider the innocence of the kidnapped children. You all know my brother as peace-loving and kind hearted person, who is ready to sacrifice anything for the happiness of others, he doesn’t in anyway deserve this kind of treatment from the society he had committed himself to for several years now.” When asked about the condition of the mother of the children, Mrs. Funmilayo Balogun, the family spokesperson said her condition had become in an undisclosed hospital where she had been admitted since the incident.

The post Ibadan monarch twins: Abductors reduce ransom to N40m appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

