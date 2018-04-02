IBB advocate for younger generation to be in power — Nigeria Today

IBB advocate for younger generation to be in power

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida ( IBB ) has advocated for the younger generation to be given the opportunity to steer the reins of leadership of the nation.

According to him, the old generation has overstayed in the corridor of power as the nation need new ideas which only the younger generation can proffer.

Speaking on Sunday when he received members of a new political movement, the New Nigeria led by its leader, Moses Siloko Siasia who visited him at his Hilltop Residence in Minna.

Babangida asked the current crop of leadership to hand over the country’s leadership to younger people who have the passion and zeal to propel it on the path of development and growth but the older generation was recalcitrant then.

He said history has shown that a nation’s development fulcrum progresses better in the hands of younger generation, which he said, is more adventurous and full of fresh ideas.

“Some of us assumed leadership at a very young age. The older generation must give way for the new one. We have become analogue but this is a digital age; so the young people should be supported to use their digital knowledge to move the country forward.”

The former military President urged for the realization for the Not Too Young To Rule Bill stating that the youths need to put their energy towards ensuring that the Bill comes to reality.

The leader of the delegation and Peoples Democratic Movement ( PDM ) candidate in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State said the group was in Minna as part of its bid to meet former leaders and get their blessings.

He expressed the intention of the group to pay same visit to former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, former President Goodluck Jonathan and former head of state General Abdulsalam.

Siasia stated that the youths in the nation have decided to take their destinies in their hands because the old generation has failed the country adding that the group would be fielding candidates for various positions including that of the President in the 2019 elections.

The post IBB advocate for younger generation to be in power appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

