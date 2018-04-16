 IBB hosts PDP chairman, Secondus in Minna [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

IBB hosts PDP chairman, Secondus in Minna [PHOTOS]

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday met with former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, famously known as IBB. The meeting between the leadership of the former ruling party and Babangida took place at the latter’s Hilltop Mansion in Minna, Niger State. In a tweet, Secondus said […]

IBB hosts PDP chairman, Secondus in Minna [PHOTOS]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.