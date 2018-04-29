ICAN Honours Kemi Adeosun, Fowler, Others at Merit Award Night — Nigeria Today

ICAN Honours Kemi Adeosun, Fowler, Others at Merit Award Night
The the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) on Saturday night honoured the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, with the 2018 Merit Award.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!