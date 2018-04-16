ICAN warns against proliferation accountancy bodies — Nigeria Today

ICAN warns against proliferation accountancy bodies

By Providence Emmanuel

LAGOS — The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has warned against proliferation of accountancy bodies in Nigeria, saying promoters of these bodies are only interested in their personal pockets and not the profession.

President of ICAN, Alhaji, Ismaila Zakari, spoke in Lagos, during the induction ceremony of 99 members that qualified for certification in the Audit, Investigations and Forensic Accounting; Financial Reporting Standards and Insolvency and Corporate Re-engineering Faculties respectively.

Zakari who described the promoters of these accountancy bodies as comedians, said “only last month, ICAN was invited by the National Assembly to make presentation on a bill seeking to provide for the establishment of chartered institute of forensic accountants of Nigeria and another one seeking to provide for the establishment of institute of forensic and investigative auditors in Nigeria.

I led a delegation to the Senate where I made a presentation in which I condemned the bill in strong terms. All hands must be on deck, if we are to kill this mediocrity. We are hopeful that the Senate would not listen.”

