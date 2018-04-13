ICPC set to resume prosecution of former I-G Ehindero for N64bn fraud — Nigeria Today

ICPC set to resume prosecution of former I-G Ehindero for N64bn fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it is set to resume prosecution of former Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Sunday Ehindero, for alleged N16 billion fraud. Spokesperson of the commission, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday. Okoduwa said the case against Ehindero, who was […]

The post ICPC set to resume prosecution of former I-G Ehindero for N64bn fraud appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

