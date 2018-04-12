ICT: Still on a tortuous road - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

ICT: Still on a tortuous road – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
ICT: Still on a tortuous road
New Telegraph Newspaper
With several challenges yet unaddressed, the Nigerian ICT sector continued its slow-paced, but steady growth in the first quarter. However, stakeholders warn of dire consequences if the current impediments are not removed, SAMSON AKINTARO reports …
Pantami, NITDA Boss, Obaro Lead Discussions @ BoICT Lecture 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!