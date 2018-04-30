Idea Money wallet base down 65.23% QoQ to 4.53 million - MediaNama.com — Nigeria Today

Idea Money wallet base down 65.23% QoQ to 4.53 million – MediaNama.com
|
MediaNama.com
|
Idea Money wallet base down 65.23% QoQ to 4.53 million
MediaNama.com
Idea Money, Idea Cellular's prepaid wallet service, reported a drastic decline in its wallet base to 4.53 million at the end of March 2018, declining 58.85% year on year (down 6.48 million), and 65.23% quarter on quarter (down 8.5 million). There seems …
