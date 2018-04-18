IDPs attack Nasarawa Gov — Nigeria Today

IDPs attack Nasarawa Gov

Nasarawa state Governor’s convoy was yesterday attacked and pelted with stones in Agwatashi, Obi

local government area of the state.

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura had visited an IDP camp in the area alongside some security chiefs to

assess situation arising from the killing of 32 persons by suspected herdsmen.

Trouble started when the governor was about to address the IDPs, some youth in the camp became

unruly and started chatting different slogans which made the governor to leave the camp

unceremoniously.

On his way out, the youth began to pelt the governor’s convoy with stones, forcing policemen in the

convoy to disperse them with tear gas.

Reacting, Al-Makura attributed the situation to frustration as a result of the challenges the IDPs are

facing.

“The reaction from the people is understandable given their plight and we have to use diplomacy to

address the issues,” he said.

“Continuing to address them at the moment would not yield any result so we have decided to avoid

further altercation. However, this action appears to indicate that the problems in some of these

communities are self-inflicted.

“If people can conduct themselves in this way, then you know that there is more to it than what is

happening.”

The governor however advised the leaders of the communities to caution their subjects against mob

actions and disrespect for law and order.

“If you will want to take laws into your own hands, you will be left to defend yourselves,” he said.

“However, as a responsible government desirous of protecting lives and property, we shall explore all

avenues to ensure the safety of the people.”

He directed the chairmen of the affected local government areas to take stock of the people displaced

with a view to providing relief material to them.

