IDPs stone Nasarawa Governor Al-Makura’s Convoy — Nigeria Today

IDPs stone Nasarawa Governor Al-Makura’s Convoy

The Nasarawa State Governor, Umar Tanko Al-Makura had his convoy pelted with stones on a visit to an Internally Displaced Persons camp, The Cable reports.

People suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen had recently raided the camp, killing 32 people.

Al-Makura had visited the camp, going along with security chiefs, to assess the situation.

The IDPs had reportedly shouted him down as he attempted to address them, chanting slogans.

The IDPs then threw stones at his convoy as he drove away, forcing security officials to disperse the crowd with tear gas.

Speaking on the incident, Al-Makura said:

The reaction from the people is understandable given their plight and we have to use diplomacy to address the issues. Continuing to address them at the moment would not yield any result so we have decided to avoid further altercation. However, this action appears to indicate that the problems in some of these communities are self-inflicted. If people can conduct themselves in this way, then you know that there is more to it than what is happening. The governor however advised the leaders of the communities to caution their subjects against mob actions and disrespect for law and order. If you will want to take laws into your own hands, you will be left to defend yourselves. However as a responsible government desirous of protecting lives and property, we shall explore all avenues to ensure the safety of the people.

