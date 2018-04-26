I&E Forex Window: From scarcity to surplus - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

I&E Forex Window: From scarcity to surplus – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
I&E Forex Window: From scarcity to surplus
The Nation Newspaper
Prior to the introduction of the Investors' and Exporters' (I&E) FX window in April, last year, by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the market and exchange rates were in turmoil. But, in dramatic turn of events, the acute shortage of foreign exchange …
Naira down to N360.51/$ in I&E window
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!