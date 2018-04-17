‘If Alex Goes N@ked, my Body Will Still Not Move” – Uche Maduagwu — Nigeria Today

‘If Alex Goes [email protected], my Body Will Still Not Move” – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has slammed BBNaija’s Alex saying she is not sexually appealing to him.Uche went further body-shaming the young woman with the intent of sounding like a sane person.

Read his post below;

My Body can never move even if @alex_unusual goes NUDE before me… What is there to see again? Or I’m i the only one who has been suffocated a time too many by her very small and unusual boobs dangling out of her dress in the #BBnaija house? Its only Tobi she can use that small thing to deceive, I’m the biggest Actor in Nigeria and i can count how many times popular actresses have taken off their clothes right in front of me on movie locations? But my only advice to @alex_unusual is this, flaunting your small boobs like Christmas rice on national television is despicable, it would only reduce your bride price, because no reasonable man would want to marry a lady that the pictures and videos of her innocent nipples are carefully being saved and viewed daily by thousands of people, but if showcasing your small boobs is your ONLY game plan to winning the 45 million Naira, ride on, there is always a consolation prize for the Olympus has fallen boobs too.

