“If anybody wants this situation to continue, his head must be examine" – Obasanjo speaks on 2019 — Nigeria Today

“If anybody wants this situation to continue, his head must be examine” – Obasanjo speaks on 2019

Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo says the head of anyone who wants the situation in the country to keep going the way it is must be examined.

Speaking on Saturday while inaugurating the the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) in Oyo state, Obasanjo urged members of the movement to get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and rescue Nigeria.

In a reference to the Abacha regime, Obasanjo said:

“The God who performed wonders sometime ago, will again perform wonders”.

“If anybody wants this situation to continue, his head must be examined. Those of you who have been victimized by the situation and want the situation to continue can’t be friends of Nigeria,” he said.

“Everybody must be determined to rescue Nigeria, it may not be easy, however… We have seen in this country, where five political parties endorsed a single person and God was laughing and knew what he would do. If we are leaving everything to God, we must do our best. Get your PVCs and encourage others.”

All the five registered political parties in the country had endorsed Abacha who was planning to transform from a military dictator to a civilian leader before he died.

The late Bola Ige had referred to the political parties as the five fingers of a leprous hand.

Obasanjo asked members of CNM to be prepared to handle threats but assured them that he would not abandon them half-way.

He also made reference to the letter he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari in January, saying he is capable of withstanding any situation.

Obasanjo had criticised Buhari severely, asking him not to recontest.

“Take note, they will threaten you, but don’t be discouraged. It is only cowards who run away from the war front. Having gone this far, I won’t leave you dry. Get your PVC. I don’t think anybody can threaten me again. Remember I have been to prison for an offence I do not know anything about,” he said.

“I don’t think at my age, I should continue to complain and not find solution. It came in my statement on the 3rd of January that CNM was made out of the reality of the situation in Nigeria, deep thought and reasonable consideration. CNM is to find solution to the situation we have found ourselves.”

