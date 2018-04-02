If CDQ Is Sorry For Calling Me One-night Stand, I’m Sorry Too – Ifu Ennada — Nigeria Today

If CDQ Is Sorry For Calling Me One-night Stand, I’m Sorry Too – Ifu Ennada

Evicted Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Ifu Ennada, has insisted that she is not aware of Nigerian rapper, CDQ’s apology to her.

Recall that after describing CDQ as an ingrate while she was in the Big Brother House, the rapper reacted by declaring her a ‘one-night stand.’

Ennada alleged that CDQ used and dumped her after she had helped him when he was nobody.

In an attempt to resolve the whole issue and bury the controversy, CDQ took to his Instagram page to explain why he reacted the way he did and tendered a ‘soft’ apology.

In a chat with GoldmyneTV, Ennada said she was not aware of CDQ’s apology.

In her words;

“When did CDQ apologise? I have yet to see whatever the apology is about. I don’t have issues with him. I spoke my mind and I have moved on. All I said on the television didn’t come from a malicious mind. Maybe I shouldn’t have mentioned his name, but it is already out there and I cannot withdraw it. If he said he is sorry for calling me a ‘one-night stand,’ then I am also sorry for some of the things I said about him too. I was not surprised when I came out of the house and I saw my news everywhere. I knew something would happen and I was not disappointed. I am a very blunt person when I speak.”

