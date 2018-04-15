If he hits you once, don’t marry him —Olajumoke Rhoda Fujah – Nigeria Today
Nigeria Today
If he hits you once, don't marry him —Olajumoke Rhoda Fujah
BY ROTIMIAGBANA. “Domestic violence against women would reduce drastically if young women would stop getting married to any man who hits them while in a relationship.” These were the words of young entrepreneur, philanthropist and motivational speaker …
