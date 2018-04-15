If he hits you once, don’t marry him —Olajumoke Rhoda Fujah – Nigeria Today



Nigeria Today If he hits you once, don't marry him —Olajumoke Rhoda Fujah

Nigeria Today

BY ROTIMIAGBANA. “Domestic violence against women would reduce drastically if young women would stop getting married to any man who hits them while in a relationship.” These were the words of young entrepreneur, philanthropist and motivational speaker …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

