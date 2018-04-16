“If My Man Cheats On Me While I’m Pregnant, I Will Kill Him And The Baby” – Lady Says — Nigeria Today

“If My Man Cheats On Me While I’m Pregnant, I Will Kill Him And The Baby” – Lady Says
A Twitter user identified as Kandi has clearly set out her terms and condition to whom it may concern when it comes to Relationships and (Infidelity).
She tweeted ; “If my man cheats on me while I’m pregnant im killing him & the baby. Fuck that.”
Kandi’s followers were suprised with that tweet and they questioned the intent.
One replied ;
“What he did he did you wrong I take it personally because I grew up of someone that cheated on the most important person in my life so for me I see as he’s losing out on the best thing that would come in his life but all I’m saying is don’t take it out on the child.”
Another asked her specifically ; “What the baby ever done to you.?”
In her reply, she however clarified the previous tweet as she wrote ; “LMAOOOOOOO it was a damn joke now I’m being attacked on twitter”
The post “If My Man Cheats On Me While I’m Pregnant, I Will Kill Him And The Baby” – Lady Says appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!