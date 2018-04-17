 "If My Man Cheats On Me While I'm Pregnant, I'll Kill Him & The Baby"- Beautiful Lady Declares — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 17, 2018

I don’t know why some women, because of the small beauty God gave them, will just come out on social media and be talking bullshit. As if they deliberately don’t want to find a husband to marry them. 
A Twitter user, beautiful lady at that, tweeted that if her husband ever cheat on her while she is pregnant for him, she will kill the man as well as the baby. Well, lady, every man is a cheat.
The truth is, people don’t understand the efficacy of a threat and a statement. In the court of law, this statement is and will be considered a motive if her threat ever come to pass even in 20 years coming. This alone can get her convicted for murder. I wish people can understand this life better.

