If President Buhari Asks Me To Jump Into Fire, I Will Not Hesitate - Kogi Gov., Yahaya Bello — Nigeria Today

The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has said his support for President Muhammadu Buhari remain unshaken and would do anything for the President if he so request. According to Premium Times, Bello said this while reacting to President Buhari’s advise against extending the tenure elongation of National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him;

“I am an ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has said that we must stick to the 1999 Constitution and APC Constitution. If Buhari asks me to jump into fire, I will not hesitate to jump into it.”

On why he earlier backed Chief John Oyegun to elongate the tenure elongation, he said:

“They are saying that I have problem with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; that is why I supported tenure elongation. “I have no problem with Asiwaju, he is my leader. And President Buhari is the leader of all. I was supporting you (Oyegun and NWC) but we have to hold National Convention.”

Editor’s Note:

“Zombie o Zombie” this is the words of Nigeria’s greatest Afrobeat singer, late Fela Kuti and people keep thinking he was only referring to Nigeria army. Truth is, he sang the song for Nigeria Army but what he tried to convey was soldiers ability to follow blindly their commanders regardless of the order given to them.

On this regards, the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello could also be referred to a Zombie for his statement this afternoon. Apparently, the governor declared his blind loyalty to his master, President Muhammadu Buhari by saying and I quote: ” If president Buhari Asks me to jump into fire, I will not hesitate”. Who can be crazy enough to say this if not a zombie?

What appalls me is that Buhari supported tenure elongation before, which was illegal and unconstitutional, all the politicians in APC supported. He changed his mind after due consultation, all of them also changed their position like weather.

Just like a friend said, I think we have offended God in a way we don’t know. For him to have given us this kind of people as leaders, we need forgiveness.