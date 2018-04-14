If You Like 'Rampage,' You Should Watch These 8 Movies - Film School Rejects — Nigeria Today

If You Like ‘Rampage,’ You Should Watch These 8 Movies – Film School Rejects
|
Film School Rejects
|
If You Like 'Rampage,' You Should Watch These 8 Movies
Film School Rejects
Brad Peyton's latest pairing with Dwayne Johnson is their most enjoyably dumb collaboration yet. It's not bad, just stupid, often in a good way and is very likely intentionally so. A big-budget B movie. Rampage doesn't have to be seen, but I do …
Five Movies You Totally Forgot Robin Williams was In
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!