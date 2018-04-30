IFC Leads Series A Investment. - BusinessGhana — Nigeria Today

IFC Leads Series A Investment. – BusinessGhana
Capital FM Kenya
IFC Leads Series A Investment.
BusinessGhana
IFC Venture Capital Leads ~$8.6 million Series A Investment in Africa's Talking, Supporting Disruptive Technologies in Sub-Saharan Africa. IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, today announced that it led the $8.6 million Series A equity investment in …
