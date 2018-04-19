 Igali secures Commonwealth wrestling post - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Igali secures Commonwealth wrestling post – The Punch

The Punch

Igali secures Commonwealth wrestling post
The Punch
Idris Adesina. Nigeria Wrestling Federation president Daniel Igali has been elected as one of the three vice-presidents of the Commonwealth Wrestling Board after polling 19 out of 22 votes. The election held at the General Assembly of the board at the
