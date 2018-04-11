Igbo remains most marginalised tribe in Nigeria – Nwodo — Nigeria Today

Igbo remains most marginalised tribe in Nigeria – Nwodo
The President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo has insisted that Igbo nation in Nigeria remains the most marginalised in the country. Nwodo speaking during the 1st Ohazurume Igbo festival organized by the directorate of Igbo Village and Centre for African Civilization (IVACAC) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka said the Igbos were the […]
