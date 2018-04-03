Igbo youths dismiss attack on Ohaneze national leader — Nigeria Today

Igbo youths dismiss attack on Ohaneze national leader

Igbo youths on Tuesday slammed critics, who verbally attacked the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, and accused him of running the affairs of the socio-cultural group as a private estate.

The South-South Coordinator of Ohaneze Youth Council (OYC), Chief Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, asked the critics to leave Nwodo alone and stop causing crisis within the group.

He said the critics, who paraded themselves as National leaders of the youth wing of Ohanaeze, were misrepresenting the group and misleading the public.

He said: “We were surprised that some defunct members of Ohanaeze Youth Wing issued a statement accusing the President-General of meddling into 2019 Presidential elections.

“To state the facts, the allegations are fabricated by expelled members of the youth group at the national level to attract public sympathy. There is no truth in the allegation.

“The President-General has been working at uniting Igbos all over the world and recently was in Bayelsa as part of his efforts in restructuring and repositioning Ndigbo in a restructured federation..

“Nwodo also waded into leadership crisis in Ohaneze Ndigbo Bayelsa chapter. Is this what they called politics?

“The President-General categorically said that he was not interested in personal gains from the struggle for restructuring, so the allegation is a mere ploy by disgruntled persons parading themselves as Ohanaeze youth leaders.

“The National Executives of Ohanaeze Youth Wing was dissolved by Ime-Obi and National Executive Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in 2017 and we are getting set for elections later this month, so they are misleading the people.

“The leadership at the state levels in the South East and South South condemn and dissociate ourselves from the statement and frown at the disrespect to our revered elders and leaders in Ohanaeze Ndigbo,our parent body.

“We urge the errant youths to refrain from using the media to discredit the organisation and show commitment towards building of a united front for Ndigbo”.

The post Igbo youths dismiss attack on Ohaneze national leader appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

