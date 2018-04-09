 IGP Deploys 6 Mobile Police Units To Kwara, Taraba — Nigeria Today
IGP Deploys 6 Mobile Police Units To Kwara, Taraba

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris has ordered the deployment of three  Police Mobile Force Units, high powered police investigation team, Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) with ten  crew members and anti-robbery equipments to Kwara State and three additional Police Mobile Force units to Taraba State  to beef up security, prevent further attacks, arrest […]

